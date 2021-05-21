Ursela Barteczko and Edgar Hummelsheim are both based in the most beautiful state capital in Germany, they are convinced of that, even if it is not the same. She is sitting in front of the computer in Saarbrücken, and he has set up the iPad in his living room in Schwerin. Has he already been to Saarbrücken? No. And what about you in Schwerin? No Neither.

Many kilometers lie between Saarbrücken and Schwerin. A Germany in which there are a few things that need to be changed, both agree. They were thrown together for a virtual conversation during the “Germany speaks” campaign because they answered different, often controversial questions in opposite directions.

Just a few days ago, the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock made a ban on short-haul flights an election issue. Barteczko is for it. But only on the condition that rail travel opportunities are expanded. Hummelsheim adjusts his reading glasses. The subject of travel has in part already been dealt with, he says, the pandemic has resulted in endless digital conferences. “Corona was a super environmental measure,” he jokes.

He also had the feeling that the cost awareness for business travel in many companies had grown over the last few years. Hummelsheim doesn’t think much of bans. Intelligent alternatives have to be developed and not always acted in terms of restrictions and waivers, says the 64-year-old. “So you’re mainly thinking of business trips?” Asks Barteczko. “Inner German?” Asks Hummelsheim. “Sure, I would never fly within Germany privately!”

In essence, many climate issues are about the problem that we should keep growing, says Barteczko. “But we have a finite planet.” Not every country could live like us, she says. Your interlocutor basically agrees on this point. But we wouldn’t have our prosperity if we didn’t have industry and medium-sized businesses, replies Hummelsheim. “I don’t know if you would be happy with life in an agricultural economy,” he asks and grins. “Maybe we have to become even better than we are when it comes to resource consumption.”



“We have a finite planet,” says student Ursela Barteczko.

They talk about bans and freedoms, briefly discuss the subject of speed limits on German autobahns and realize that they are both in favor of it. It continues with e-cars. They are a thorn in her side, as she says, as long as individual traffic remains as it is. Because then the balance sheet is gruesome, the batteries contain too many raw materials, says the 29-year-old. Your idea: autonomous driving and car sharing. Not everyone will then have a car, but can order one via the app to get to their destination. That would be ideal for the land in the far north, especially for older people who can no longer drive themselves, agrees Hummelsheim.

Barteczko moved to the Saar to study, and she also works as a research assistant. Every month, 30 percent of her rent goes off, she says. That is why she advocates a nationwide rent cap. Hummelsheim escapes a slightly shocked “Real?” Living space is a matter of course, it shouldn’t be speculated on, she thinks. The debate about the rent cap should only distract from the failure of politics, countered Hummelsheim. This should have taken measures earlier to relax the housing market. And now?