Germany, Scholz in the crosshairs for failure to expel terrorist who committed massacre

New details emerge on the Solingen massacre in Germany last Friday, three victims and eight injured (five of which are very serious). The killer he confessed everything, went to the police station and said “I am the one you are looking for”. But Issa al Hasan was not supposed to be in Germany, he had been expelledThe man was charged with terrorism to the Karlsruhe Court for the Solingen attack claimed from ISIS. But he was no longer supposed to be in Germany. He flouted – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – German law in a way that left many speechless, even incredulous. Having arrived at Bielefeldin the West, in 2022, was reached by a expulsion decree: he had to return to where he had arrived, i.e. to the EU country of first arrival, as provided for by the Dublin regulation. In his case, the Bulgaria.

But Issa at that order – continues Il Corriere – he never answeredrefused immigration the one time officials searched his home — making himself unavailable — until the terms of the ordinance have not expiredand the expulsion was no longer enforceable. At that point, however, according to German law his stay was regularized, and he even obtained the “subsidiary protection“, like someone who comes from Syria and AfghanistanThe case of the Solingen terrorist sheds light on the mountain of unfinished business and shows Chancellor Scholz’s difficulties in realizing what he had promised: “Expel in style“. Just to stick to the first 6 months of this year, I am 43 thousand asylum seekers coming from other EU countries, including Italy, that Germany has decided to send back. Well, for 23 thousand of these there is already an agreement with the country of arrival: and yet only 3,500 left.