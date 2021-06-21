The links between football and politics are always very dense and these European leagues are no exception.

After the controversy over the Ukraine jersey with references to Crimea and those for kneeling in homage to “Black Lives Matter”, which against Wales saw the adhesion of only half of the Italian national team, the question of LGBTQ + rights invests the upcoming challenge between Germany and Hungary.

The German football association has in fact asked UEFA for permission to use the iridescent facade of the Allianz Arena in Munich, venue of the match, to show the colors of the rainbow.

The move is a clear message to the Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán and the controversial law against LGBT + issues in schools approved a few days ago: the law actually compares homosexuality to pedophilia and will prevent issues related to homosexuality and transsexuality from being addressed in public contexts frequented by minors.

The position taken by the German Football Association follows the choice of the goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who as a captain wears a strip of cloth that reproduces the rainbow, symbol of the fight against discrimination.