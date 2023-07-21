Germany | Sighting of an escaped lion in Berlin, residents urged to stay indoors

A wild animal moving around Berlin is suspected to be an escaped lion. Late in the evening, the police said they saw a lion in Kleinmachnow’s residential area.

of Berlin in a nearby area in Germany, a search has been made throughout Thursday for a dangerous lioness moving on the loose.

In the evening, the police said they saw a lioness in the forest in the Kleinmachnow residential area between Berlin and Potsdam, reports Saksalaislehti Bild.

Heavily armed police officers warned joggers in the area and told them that a lion had just been sighted.

Earlier, veterinarians found excrement in the forest, suspected to be that of a lion.

Bildin according to the eyewitnesses interviewed, the animal would have killed the wild boar.

About the lion a report was made to the police for the first time on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

The police have been looking for the lion with helicopters, armored vehicles, drones and thermal cameras. According to the police, hunters and veterinarians are also participating in the search. At least 100 people have been involved in the search.

Brandenburg police has requested residents of the nearby areas of Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf to stay indoors and also keep their pets inside.

For residents warning messages have been sent about the situation. DW’s among other things, they have been asked to skip forest walks and seek shelter in their homes or cars if they see an animal.

The police do not know where the animal came from. The police have inspected zoos, circuses and animal protection facilities, but according to the police, all have reported that no lioness is missing.

According to DW, the search targets at least the municipality of Kleinmachnow, which is located on the southern border of Berlin. There are also other smaller German municipalities around where searches are being conducted, according to Bild.

For Finns the incident reminds me of the so-called lion of Ruokolahti. The phenomenon included several lion sightings in mid-summer 1992 in the Ruokolahti and Imatra region. They received great attention from the media, public and officials. However, no big cat was found near the eastern border.

