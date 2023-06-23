Germany | Siemens Energy’s share fell by 30 percent – there are also faults in the wind turbines of the subsidiary building in Finland

The share price of the German company Siemens Energy fell by more than 30 percent. The company issued a profit warning on Friday, which is due to the technical problems of its subsidiary that also supplies wind turbines to Finland.

Energy company More than 30 percent of Siemens Energy’s share value melted when the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opened on Friday morning.

The German company issued a profit warning on Friday due to the difficulties of its subsidiary Siemens Gamesa, which manufactures wind turbines.

Siemens Energy budgeted more than one billion euros to solve the subsidiary’s problems. At the same time, the company waives its profit target for the end of the year.

The parent company according to Siemens Gamesa, the number of defects occurring in parts of power plants manufactured by Siemens Gamesa has increased considerably.

“The problems are much bigger than what has been known until now,” CEO of Siemens Gamesa Jochen Eickholt commented to AFP, among others.

The company plans to deliver 16 wind turbines to the Mikonkeita wind farm in Kristiinankaupunki, which is currently under construction.

Energiequelle oy is responsible for the wind park project.

HS could not reach the project manager of Energiequelle Mikonkeitai wind farm project Karl Schultheis to comment on the subject on Friday.

Somehow the wind turbines are supposed to be erected in 2024.

The commercial use of the wind park is planned to begin in 2025. The total power of the park is approximately 106 megawatts.

The rise in raw material prices and technical problems have weighed on Siemens Gamesa’s business for several years.