Draußen sind es fast 30 Grad. Vor dem Fahrradladen ölt ein Mechaniker Ketten ein, die Sonne brennt auf seinen Kopf, wo nicht mehr ganz so viele Haare wachsen. Leute sitzen vor der Bäckerei und fächern sich Luft zu, und während im Hinterhof Wasser in Putzeimer rauscht, sinke ich auf meinem Sofa langsam in den süßen Siestaschlummer.

What sounds like the privilege of a German-Spanish writer without care obligations is, strictly speaking, not one. The siesta is a tradition in Spain, especially in the agricultural and construction industries. Many shops and doctors also close at midday and do not reopen until around 5 p.m. The word “siesta” has its origins in the Latin “sexta hora” and means the middle of the day.

For Spanish officials, the siesta was restricted

Siesta cultures exist in the Mediterranean region, but also in other countries such as China and Mexico: for two to three hours around midday, public life more or less comes to a standstill. What this means exactly is flexible, but traditionally no work, celebrations or visits take place during this time. The siesta has long been both a myth and a reality: global companies want to communicate with their employees in Spain at any time of day, and Spanish civil servants have also had a reduced midday rest since 2006.

As a child, the siesta was strange to me. In my German homeland, nobody forced me to take it. And perhaps that was why it hit me with full force when we were in Spain, at Easter and in the hot summer months, that the whole country suddenly and inevitably fell into a collective twilight state.

The siesta began with the muffled clatter of my grandmother’s dishes, and my family, usually always loud and restless, gradually fell silent. A strange silence set in that had nothing to do with the silence of the night, a kind of deliberate, absolute pause. I didn’t know what to do with it, I was twelve years old and wide awake.

I had no other choice

The doors in the house were closed. In the library I could hear my uncle snoring on the sofa. Sometimes I would sneak outside, the sun was burning, the thermometer showed 39 degrees – only the small street bars were open, a few men sat there with their arms resting on the bar, absentmindedly chewing on toothpicks or throwing money into a slot machine with heavy eyelids. I imagined that these poor dogs had been driven out of the house by their wives because they were good for nothing and therefore did not deserve a siesta.

Back at home, I turned on the television out of boredom and cracked sunflower seeds. What was on in Germany the night before was shown here during the siesta: “Falcon Crest” and “Baywatch”. During the commercial breaks, I watched bullfights with a mixture of disgust and fascination. The hands of the clock moved so slowly, as if even it was taking a siesta.

I had no choice but to fall into the same syrupy twilight sleep as my relatives. Half awake, half asleep, I dreamed of Billy Warlock, the cute “Baywatch” lifeguard, and finally woke up to the smell of coffee and Nenuco, the Spanish cologne that my uncle used to freshen up before heading back to the office in a good mood.

To this day, I wake up from my siesta every day with this peculiar freshness, which knows no trace of sleeping sand, no bad breath or wrinkles from the pillow on my face, and then I look forward to writing and office work, work appointments and video calls.

You stay dressed

There are many myths and stories surrounding the siesta. The French sociologist Roger Caillois speaks of the siesta as the “hour of the demons”. Even in ancient Greece, nymphs, sirens and gods populated the shadowless time – which is also why many people retreated to their houses during the siesta. The shepherds, however, are helplessly at the mercy of the midday demon. The god Pan in particular is said to be responsible for teaching the poor shepherds to masturbate during the siesta.

There is also constant debate about how the siesta should be held in order to achieve maximum relaxation. Everyone can agree on the following: you take a siesta without pajamas or a blanket, you stay dressed, and you don’t darken anything. There are no rules for how long it will take. But the rule is: you should sleep so lightly that you could theoretically still hold a bunch of keys in your hand. If you drop your bunch of keys, you have slept too deeply – then it is no longer a siesta.

In Germany, too, it is actually time for a siesta culture in view of rising temperatures. The number of cases of skin cancer among German construction workers has risen exponentially in recent years, even though employers are obliged to distribute sunscreen. It is not healthy for employees to work through the midday hours in offices without air conditioning in temperatures of over 30 degrees. Studies also show that afternoon naps slow down the aging process, prevent accidents and increase productivity.

Humility, modesty and joy in everyday life

In Spain, many people use the long break to eat at home with their children, as school timetables are also timed accordingly. For working parents, however, this can mean a longer working day. The Spanish government also wanted to put an end to this when it introduced its new regulations for civil servants, which were also intended to be an example for the private sector. But to this day, the siesta culture at least promises the opportunity to properly relax at lunchtime.

Spain also had to learn this special kind of peace and quiet. The siesta only really became established in the 20th century. When Spain lost its colonies at the turn of the century, it was left tired and helpless and fell into a kind of depression. At that time, the great intellectual Miguel de Unamuno reflected in his essay “Life is a Dream” on rediscovering humility, modesty and joy in everyday life. Spain should concentrate on its neighbors, good food and the siesta in order to learn real happiness again.

Especially for workers who work outdoors, an institutionalized siesta could be a relief in Germany too. dpa