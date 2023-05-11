Shoot at a Mercedes Benz factory in Germany. This was reported by a police spokesman, who speaks of one dead and one seriously injured at plant 56 in Sindelfingenin the southwest of the country. The person responsible for the shooting has been arrested, said the German police spokesman quoted by Bild. No further details of what happened in the factory where the S-class is assembled are known at the moment.

The shooting “occurred around 7.45 am”, there are no further details, but the situation is now “under control”, said Ludwigsburg police spokeswoman Yvonne Schachte. Dozens of agents are on site. “One dead, one seriously injured, guilty arrested. There is no longer any danger for the employees of the plant,” Ludwigsburg police explained in a tweet.