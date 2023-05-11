Shoot at a Mercedes Benz factory in Germany. This was reported by a police spokesman, who speaks of one dead and one seriously injured in plant 56 of Sindelfingen, in the south-west of the country.

The person responsible for this morning’s shooting at a Mercedes Benz plant has been arrested, in which one man was killed and one seriously injured. This was reported by a German police spokesman quoted by Bild. No further details are known at the moment of what happened in the Sindelfingen factory 56, where the S class is assembled.

“One person was killed, one seriously injured. The background is not yet clear,” the police spokesman said.

Police on Twitter confirmed that an operation was underway at the plant, but did not mention any victims.

“We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts. Employee safety comes first,” the company said in a statement.