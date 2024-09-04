Fear in Munich, shots fired near Israeli consulate

Different shots gunshots near the Museum and Nazi documentation center and the Israeli consulate in downtown Munich: According to the police in the Bavarian capital, law enforcement officers shot at a suspicious person. The person was hit. The police urged people to avoid the affected area, which is located between the Briennerstrasse And Carolinian Square. According to the website of the magazine Focus, the episode could be connected to the anniversary of the attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics against the athletes of the Israeli delegation by the terrorist organization Black September.

The suspect reportedly went to the Nazi Documentation Center with a long-barreled pistol and opened fire on the police station. The officers apparently returned fire, Bild reports. “At the moment There is no evidence of other suspicious persons connected to the operation“, Munich police said, adding that “due to the current operational situation, we have increased the police presence in the city area.” “However, we have no indications of other locations or other suspicious persons,” the police added. Benedikt Franke, managing director of the Munich Security Conference (Siko), heard the shots. His office is next to the area where the shooting took place. “Our office is currently cordoned off by the police. Our employees are in isolation. At exactly 9:10 a.m., a loud bang was suddenly heard. At least a dozen shots were heard. We don’t know anything else at the moment,” Franke told Bild. EST NG01 mlc 051033 SET 24

Germany: Attacker injured by police in Munich dies

AND Man injured in shootout with police in Munich dies. This was reported by the Bavarian capital’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, adding that the attacker had fired a series of shots. Only then did the police return fire and manage to stop him. “The perpetrator died from his serious injuries,” Herrmann said.

Germany: Berlin, protection of Israeli institutions has top priority

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser believes that the Munich shooting is a serious incident and reiterated that the protection of Israeli institutions is the “top priority.” “This is a serious incident,” Faeser said in Berlin, adding that he did not want to speculate on the incident and would wait for further details. “I would like to thank the Munich police very much, who, in my opinion, are doing a good job,” Faeser said. “The protection of Jewish and Israeli institutions, as you know, is a top priority,” the minister added, noting that it was very sad that the incident occurred in front of the Nazi Documentation Center and the Israeli Consulate General.

