Curfews are quite common in Berlin’s land-based swimming pools, but the police would like to make it easier to issue them further.

Police has had to close several land-based resorts due to fights this summer, British public radio reports among others BBC and German newspaper Der Spiegel.

The fights have raised questions about the safety of land-based swimming pools in Germany. President of the police union GdP Jochen Kopelke demanded the RND media company on Thursday in the interviewthat access to land-based swimming pools should be more strictly controlled.

“Furthermore, private security companies should support supervision so that the rules of land spas become clear immediately,” Kopelke said.

On Wednesday several dozen police officers were sent to the Columbiabad swimming pool in Berlin’s Neukölln at seven in the evening local time.

A few moments earlier, by the water slide, a few young people had started fighting with each other. According to Der Spiegel, the police cleared and closed the beach half an hour after their arrival.

According to the BBC, a mass fight was witnessed last weekend at a land-based swimming pool in Mannheim, in which a 24-year-old man was reportedly injured by a knife. More than 40 people participated in the gang fight.

On Monday, the inland swimming pool in Berlin’s Pankow was also closed after a mass fight. According to the BBC, thirty people participated in the fight. The fight had started from an argument between two young people and two lifeguards.

Germany’s head of the union of swimming supervisors Peter Harzheim is told He told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung newspaper that he hopes the police will visit land-based swimming pools more often during their patrols. According to Der Spiegel, this has also happened in Columbiabad.

Harzheim believes that one of the factors is the frequent encounters between people from different backgrounds at popular country spas. He is especially concerned about the safety of his colleagues.

“We see more and more aggression and lack of respect in pools. The problems are largely concentrated in land spas in big cities,” said Harzheim.

Kopelke estimates that fights could be prevented by making it easier to issue appropriate curfews and better camera surveillance. In Berlin, nearly 1,300 bans have been issued to land spas in the past five years, Der Spiegel and the BBC report.

According to Der Spiegel, private security companies monitor Berlin’s land spas on warm weekends, and the city buys the companies’ services for around 1.5 million euros annually.