Germany | Several dead in a bus accident near Leipzig

The reasons that led to the accident are still unclear so far.

Several people have been killed or injured after a bus has been involved in an accident in Germany near the city of Leipzig, the news agency Reuters and the German media say, among other things.

The accident happened on the A9 highway. There are numerous dead or injured, the Saxony state police said in a message service in X.

German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung according to at least five people have died. The bus had, for a so far unknown reason, drifted off the road and overturned on its side, the media reports.

“The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known,” bus company Flixbus said in a statement, according to Reuters. It was a Flixbus bus.

from Berlin According to Reuters, there were about 50 passengers and two drivers on board the bus on its way to Zurich.

The accident happened on Wednesday morning local time. Several ambulances and helicopters were present at the scene of the accident since early afternoon.