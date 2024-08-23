Several people were killed and injured in a stabbing attack in the western German city of Solingen on Friday night during the celebrations for the town’s 650th anniversary, official sources reported.

According to initial reports, at least three people are dead and several are seriously injured, while the police are searching for the perpetrator of the attack who remains at large.

The celebration, dubbed the ‘Festival of Diversity’, has been cancelled, while road closures have been imposed and residents have been asked to stay at home, Bild newspaper reported, citing local police.

At least 80,000 visitors were expected over the weekend to celebrate Solingen’s 650th anniversary.

Developing news, expect more information soon…