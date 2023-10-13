Germany | Seven people believed to be migrants died in a bus accident

According to the police, one of the dead was a child.

13.10. 21:10

Seven one person died in a bus accident in Germany on Friday and 16 people are said to have been injured. According to the police, one of the dead was a child. It is believed that there were migrants on board the minibus.

According to the police, the bus driving from Austria to Germany tried to avoid a police check about fifty kilometers from the border of the countries. The bus driver had accelerated and eventually lost control of the vehicle. The bus had rolled over several times.

Prosecutors believe a human trafficker was driving the car. He is said to have been injured.

The minibus with an Austrian license plate was designed for nine people, but more than 20 people were on board.

Authorities have reported increased human trafficking between Austria and Germany in recent months.