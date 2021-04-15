BERLIN (Reuters) – He said German Economy Minister Peter AltmaierToday, Thursday, he expects the government to dramatically raise its growth forecast gross domestic product In the entire year 2021, after major institutes revised their estimates. “We will not only be able to stop the economic downturn this year, we can turn it around and restore our normal strength next year,” Altmire said.

In January, the government expected GDP growth of 3 percent in 2021, after a decline of 4.9 percent the previous year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Economic institutes now expect GDP growth of 3.7 percent this year, down from their previous forecast of 4.7 percent growth last fall. But it raised its 2022 GDP forecast to 3.9 percent growth from 2.7 percent, expecting household spending to rise once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted again.