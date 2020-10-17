Germany registered a new record for coronavirus infections this Saturday for the third consecutive day. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinating the fight against the pandemic in this country, today announced a 24-hour increase from 500 cases to 7,830 infected with the Sars-Covid-2 virus. On Friday 7,334 infections were recorded and 6,638 the day before. The record of deaths from the disease also increased by 33 people to 9,767 deaths since the virus began to spread through Germany. The experts of the virological institute stressed that, although the number of new infections is higher than ever, it cannot be compared with the maximum level of last spring with 6,294 cases on March 28, since currently much more is being tested and detected a greater number of infections.

Meanwhile, several specialists predict that Germany will continue to break records for new daily infections next week. “In Germany the rate of new infections will foreseeably exceed the barrier of 10,000 cases next week”, affirms the president of the World Federation of Doctors, the German Frank Ulrich Montgomery, in statements to the Rheinische Post. Also the Social Democratic deputy and epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach expects a significant increase in infections and warns of the consequences. “With 10,000 new cases a day, at the latest in two months, the point will be reached where very few beds are available to coronavirus patients in intensive care units,” the specialist in statements to the same newspaper underlined.

In turn, Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Bavaria and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), has highlighted the danger that the constant increase in coronavirus infections will fail efforts to track the chains of infections. There is the threat of “a loss of control in some German regions” and that is “highly dangerous”, Söder points out in the newspaper Passauer Neuen Presse, in which he stresses that “if it is not possible to trace infections, as is the case in the Netherlands, France, Spain or the Czech Republic, contacts will have to be generally limited. This is only possible with a closure or similar strict measures, “warns the conservative politician, in favor of severe restrictions to face the pandemic. The Bavarian Prime Minister shares with Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel the fear that the new measures adopted last Wednesday with the prime ministers of the 16 Germanic federal states will be insufficient.

«We must not minimize the coronavirus. We must make fundamental decisions. If we only do it halfway, we are inevitably heading towards a second closure of economic and social life. Whoever wants to avoid it must act decisively, “says Söder.

Meanwhile, health offices in Berlin increasingly face a diffuse situation in tracking the origin of new infections. Only 10% of new cases can be traced to the origin of the outbreak and in 90% it is impossible to clearly determine the source of the infection, reveals Dilek Kalayci, Senator of Health of the German capital in statements to the DPA agency, in which she is concerned about the “great dispersion” that is registered. Kalayci denounces as a “big problem” that refers to the willingness of the newly infected to collaborate with doctors to trace the origin of their infection, a position that has been detected among those attending several mass weddings. The senator believes that these celebrations with hundreds of guests, generally carried out by large families of Turkish origin, are the origin of the sharp increase in infections in the popular Berlin neighborhood of Neukölln, the largest source of infections in all of Germany.