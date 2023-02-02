German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed his belief that the possibility of negotiations on ending the crisis in Ukraine will not be available, before Russia shows its willingness to withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory.
“I am absolutely sure that the moment they make it clear that the way is clear for the withdrawal of forces, the way will be clear for talks with Ukraine,” Scholz said in the city of “Marburg” on Thursday evening, noting that then there will also be a possibility of understanding, “but it still has to be done.” We have to work a little bit for that.”
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva suggested, last Monday, after talks with Schulz in Brasilia, that negotiations on ending the crisis be held with the mediation of countries such as Brazil or China.
On the other hand, Ukraine refuses negotiations as long as Russian forces do not completely withdraw from Ukrainian territory.
It is noteworthy that after Germany and other Western countries announced the supply of advanced combat tanks to Ukraine, the Russian leadership recently announced its retreat from the idea of peace negotiations.
