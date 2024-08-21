Germany’s Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of Irmgard Furchner, who worked as a secretary and typist in a Nazi concentration camp for two years. The woman was accused of complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people.

In December 2022, Furchner was sentenced to two years in prison by a state court in Itzehoe, northern Germany. There, they found that there was sufficient evidence that she helped plan the murder of the captives.

A conviction with an important message

However, Furchner’s lawyers filed an appeal arguing that she was simply doing things that were part of her job when she was just 18 years old.

They also claimed that he was not aware of or had any involvement in the planning or systematic murder of the people inside the concentration camp. But with this ruling, Germany’s Supreme Court rejects the arguments and upholds the first charge that she was an accomplice to the Holocaust.

Irmgard F.’s lawyer Wolf Molkentin gives a press statement on the disappearance of the accused in Itzehoe, northern Germany, on September 30, 2021. Photo:EFE / EPA / FOCKE STRANGMANN Share

The case has raised questions about the German authorities’ delay in prosecuting those who took part in the murder of people during the Holocaust during World War II.

Previously, complicity in a specific case had to be proven and, in addition, it had to be proven that there was a causality between the acts and the crimes. As a result, there was a delay in the processes in this type of issues.

Since 2011, when former Nazi guard John Demjajunk was convicted of complicity in 28,000 cases without needing to prove a concrete link, a new precedent has been opened to support the accusations against them.

It is now common for elderly people to be convicted for acts committed during the war, which claimed the lives of many people whose families are now receiving justice. This act, more than punitive, is symbolic, to demonstrate that, despite the passage of time, justice arrives and gives rise to the non-withdrawal of many similar processes.

Furchner was one of the world’s oldest fugitives since she failed to appear for trial in 2021. She now becomes the first civilian to be convicted of involvement in the Holocaust.

Since then there have been more than a dozen trials against elderly people in which former victims have given testimony about the crimes of National Socialism.

“It is important for victims to be heard by an official body,” Christoph Safferling, a law professor at the University of Erlangen, who has published several articles on the judicial treatment of Nazi crimes, told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

