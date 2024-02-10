German Foreign Minister Baerbock's grandfather was a decorated Nazi

The grandfather of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had fully supported Nazism and had also been decorated. But the minister knew nothing about it, the Foreign Minister told Bild. Waldemar Berbock, who died in 2016 at the age of 103, had joined Nazism without any reservations and total support. He had read, again according to Bild, Mein Kampf. He had also received the Nazi Cross of Military Merit in 1944. Which was certainly not usual.

Corriere della Sera writes: “When did the officer Baerbock adhere to Hitler's ideas and movement? Was he already a National Socialist of the twenties and thirties? These are questions that almost every German family asks itself. In the case of Baerbock, he ministers on positions idealists and intransigent supporter of human rights as a method of foreign policy – indeed on positions that in Clinton's time were defined as “humanitarian interventionism” – are all the more pertinent. You are known for your total repudiation of far-right ideas. You participated in the front row of the anti-Afd demonstrations.”