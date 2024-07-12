Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Because Russia continues to attack, Germany is sending the Ukraine the next military package. A defensive weapon in particular is eagerly awaited.

Kyiv – Russia is attacking Ukraine non-stop. And has been doing so since February 2022 in Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression.

Most recently, the cruise missile air attack on a children’s hospital in Kiev caused an international outcry. At the recent NATO summit in Washington, one of the topics discussed was who could supply how many Patriot air defense systems in the Ukraine war.

Weapons for Ukraine: Next military package from Germany to Kyiv

Germany has once again gone ahead and delivered the next large shipment of weapons to Kiev in the past few days (as of July 11). It was the second significant military package to be sent from Berlin to the battered country within around three weeks.

Weapons deliveries from Germany: Ukraine receives another Patriot system

Among the weapons was List of military support services The traffic light government (SPD, Greens and FDP) is now also supplying such a Patriot air defense system. It is the third unit that Germany has provided to the attacked Ukraine. An MIM-104 Patriot, as it is called, consists of several individual components that are mounted on truck semi-trailers.

The German Army’s anti-aircraft missile groups originally had twelve complete Patriot air defense systems – with M903 launchers, AN/MSQ-104 fire control stations, multifunctional radars and antenna mast systems. This currently leaves nine systems for the German Air Force.

Ammunition for Ukraine: Germany supplies grenades for Leopard 1 battle tanks

In addition to Patriot missiles, the current weapons package also includes 9,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition for the German-made Gepard tanks that the Ukrainians use to fight shaded kamikaze drones. Also included are 55,000 155-millimeter artillery shells from industrial and Bundeswehr stocks. By comparison, in recent months Germany and other NATO allies have generally only been able to supply the Ukrainian land forces with shells in the lower four-digit range.

The latest military aid also includes four Wisent 1 mine-clearing tanks, an engineer-recovery vehicle 2 and ammunition for the 50 Leopard 1A5 battle tanks delivered so far. Germany recently put together a large weapons package for Ukraine – including 39 tanks and three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers bought from the USA.

Air defence for Ukraine: Germany supplied IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS

At the beginning of the month, Germany also delivered an additional IRIS-T SLM air defense system (previously three) and another IRIS-T SLS air defense system (previously one) to protect critical infrastructure and cities against Russian air attacks. Now a Patriot is being added. (pm)