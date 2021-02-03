Germany today sent two cargo planes from the «Luftwaffe», the national air force, to Portugal with personnel and medical supplies to help solve the health crisis in the Portuguese country due to the explosive increase in coronavirus infections and the situation of collapse of hospitals. A total of 29 doctors and health workers from the “Bundeswehr”, the federal army, travel on the planes to collaborate with their Portuguese colleagues in various medical centers in the Portuguese capital, including the Santa María University Clinic and the great Lisbon North hospital. The “Luftwaffe” apparatuses also carry 50 assisted breathing apparatus and 150 beds in their warehouses to reinforce intensive care units, among other medical material urgently needed to treat patients, such as isolation clothing and other instruments. “We know that the situation in Portugal is critical and that practically half of the deaths from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in that country have occurred there this month of January,” said Frank Thoms, the health official shortly before starting his trip. German responsible for the operation.

The federal government responded practically immediately to the urgent request for help before the partners of the European Union of the Portuguese Minister of Health, Marta Temido, before the practical overflow of the country’s health system due to the strong spread of the British mutation of the virus Sars-Cov-2. To the immediate help from Germany must be added the offer from Austria to receive Portuguese patients in serious condition by means of an airlift that could start operating this week. The arrival of the first German planes with medical aid was prepared by a German army coordination team that traveled to Lisbon last week to learn first-hand about the most urgent needs of the hospitals in the Iberian country. The officers of the “Bundeswehr” were able to verify that ambulances queue outside Lisbon hospitals for the admission of patients in serious condition, who in many cases must be treated in the same vehicles due to the lack of beds in medical centers.

An average of no more than four doctors treat 120 patients in serious condition in Lisbon hospitals, said German military anesthetist Nicole Weihgold to explain what is currently lived there. “In this situation, any additional help is enormous for the Portuguese colleagues,” added the specialist, who commented in statements to the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that Portugal suffers above all from a shortage of personnel to care for the growing number of patients in serious condition. Many of the patients who need assisted ventilation are between 50 and 60 years of age and are not rare patients in serious condition even younger, German experts sent to Lisbon said in statements to German television.

“We are aware that Portugal has serious problems and I hope we can help them with our mission,” said Thoms, head of the team of German doctors and health workers who traveled to Portugal, including anesthetists and intensive care specialists, all with experience in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The “Bundeswehr” official assured that they have no reason to fear a possible infection, given the fact that 70% of health personnel working in Portugal on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic have been infected. “We wear very good protective clothing. In Berlin we have not had a single case of contagion that I know of and we are all vaccinated, “said Thoms.