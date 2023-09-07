German customs authorities in Heilbronn, southern Germany, seized 50 kilograms of marijuana, with a market value of about 500,000 euros, in postal parcels. Customs announced Thursday that the parcels were discovered between mid-July and early August during four inspections at a parcel center of a postal service provider.

Customs explained that the narcotic was packed in more than 30 sealed containers of different sizes. And there were some parcels that contained several containers. The parcels were intended for people in Germany as well as for people in European countries. Customs said that when the packages were opened, they noticed the distinctive smell of marijuana.