German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach intends to improve the support available to people suffering from what is known as “long Covid”, or the long-term consequences of infection with Corona. Lauterbach said in statements to the German newspaper “Rheinische Post” published today, Saturday, that he wants to invest in research and provide patients with more information.

The Ministry of Health plans to launch a hotline as a contact point for people who want to know more about “Long Covid”, which will also provide information about new diagnoses and treatment methods.

Lauterbach said the ministry intends to invest 100 million euros in research on how to provide the best care for people with Long Covid. “The important question, for example, is which form of rehabilitation will work,” he said. “Faulty rehabilitation can lead to additional vulnerability.

German TV channel ARD reported on the ministry’s planned investment on Thursday. Lauterbach has not yet revealed the timing of the investment. ARD said it was also unclear whether it would get the necessary funding from the budget. Lauterbach also noted that the long-term effects of Corona could also have consequences for society as a whole.