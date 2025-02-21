The job search is a process that on certain occasions requires the absolute dedication of those who are immersed in the process. The reasons can be diverse, although in the case of young people on many occasions it has to do with getting their First work experience.

The desire and youth sometimes encourage to try luck abroad to, incidentally, learn another language and see other ways of life. The EURES network for cooperation for employment and for the free movement of workers collects various job offers in different European countries.

Germany seeks child education workers

One of those offers is in Germany as part of a project co -financed by youth guarantee, so it is directed to Applicants of more than 18 and less than 30 years of age. It is aimed at Infant Education Witters, so it is essential to be in possession of the degree of degree in Early Childhood Education.

Have nationality of a Member State of the EU, Norway or Iceland or have the long -term residence permit EU

Willingness to live and work for a long time in Germany

Prior knowledge of German is not needed, but willingness to learn it intensively in Spain to reach a B1

Presentation of a current criminal record certificate

Presentation of vaccination or having passed measles

With this work period, candidates can validate their official degree recognized in all Germanyin addition to a employment contract as a child educator in the Hannover region.









Explain the offer that is achieved by “a reasonable price” and once in the country it will be forming the person in the language Until a B2 level.

Likewise, the workplace will be known a couple of months before the move and aid will be received to be able to carry it out. There are also rates for the recognition of the title.

Salary to work and train as a child educator in Germany

As for remuneration, the person will work three days a week, another day will have German class and another will go to pedagogy training. During the approval process a salary will be received monthly gross equal to or greater than 2,600 euros.

Once the El Salado project is finished It will be at least 3,000 euros.

The deadline to aspire to this job is next February 28 and the candidates must send the curriculum to the mail that appears in the EURES offer In a timely manner.