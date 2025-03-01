Germany seeks economic reinvention under another ‘great coalition’ that radiates distrust

Never in the last 35 years, since the fall of the Berlin Wall, German civil society had expressed such a deep polarization: with the neo -Nazis of the AFD, the last electoral phenomenon of the extreme right in Europe, turned into a second political force, and in an Aciaga stage for the main economy of the euro.

The European productive bastion of the last quarter of a century travels through a long and tortuous recession path. And there are reasonable doubts about the stability of the great coalition between the Democristians of the CDU/CSU and the social democrats of the SPD who, in the German collective subconscious, is synonymous with efficiency in economic management and social harmony.

Berlin did not know the red numbers since the already remote crisis of the 2003 point. And he had not registered so much disaffection among his fellow citizens from the example of tax solidarity and civic concord that allowed to integrate his Länder Orientals In the nation that coined the legendary reliability of German engineering, indisputable European industrial emblem, the business alert of the need to reinvent the productive model to redirect the country to the competitive leadership of the EU, once the cheap energy from Russia was left behind.

The great coalition was given by discounted after the scrutiny of the polls as the only political agreement that can avoid tripartite governments such as the one that ended with the Olaf Scholz executive. But he has not undertaken his negotiation rounds under a climate of optimism. The SPD sees Friedrich Merz, winner in the elections, an adversary too arrogant and with little predisposition to consensus.

They launch the idea that you can say one thing and the opposite without blush or continuity solution. The conservative flirted during the campaign with the AFD, which earned him the public reprimand of his once rival in the CDU, Angela Merkel, for trying to skip the sanitary cord that the former chancellor has defended by Capa and Sword. From there he went to the four winds a black and red coalition between conservatives and social democrats, after assuming the immigration theses of neo -Nazis leaders.

Or to air its amazing proclamation that Europe “must achieve full autonomy and independence of the US” as soon as she knows her electoral triumph, when she has always been an atlantist contumaz, implying that, on this occasion, Germany will have to reinvent her economic model and her geopolitical status without the support of the White House, her historical ally.

Milmillonario check

It is likely that his words were conditioned by the appearance in the European scene of JD Vance. The number two of the Trump administration came days before the appointment with the polls to the Munich Security Conference and, challenging the European democratic principles, gave pábulo to the idea of ​​a transatlantic gap that will require the EU to the EU determined and urgent steps to configure its own army and new and enormous financial resources.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence calculations, the check to address industrial, technological and sustainable reconversion and gain competitiveness against the US and China will be no less than 750,000 million euros, and that only to start its journey. Deutsche Bank believes that a first contribution from the national coffers, through the new extension that the Ecofin tries to agree, would reach almost half of that amount: about 450,000 million.

Merz will be the German Chancellor who must deal with one of the most belligerent American administrations with Europe. And he will do it with the European locomotive in recession and without takeoff visions in 2025, as anticipated by the market consensus, analysts of institutes such as the IFO and the Bundesbank or the outgoing government itself.

Merkel’s Archionemigo on the CDU blindly trusts his neoliberal conviction. Author of an essay that carries the eloquent title of Dare to be more capitalisthe held management positions in Blackrock between 2016 and 2020, during his fall to hell after his political duel with the former conservative chancellor. In those years he enabled the entry into the investment portfolios of the largest manager of the world of values ​​of numerous German companies, and coincides the proclamation of “achieving the urgent rebirth of a Germany from which we can feel again proud.” A whole ode to Trumpism Made in Germany.

Bet on black and red

In the markets there is a certain restlessness before the transatlantic collision, the arms dialectic that Europe has imported from the first onslaught of the US Republican leader, and the possibility, regardless of whether it is more real or fictitious, that Berlin alumn a rapid government to assume its economic challenges and European challenges. In this context, the Dax, the German selective, has exceeded more than 12% the American S&P 500 in the interval between the appointment with the polls in November and the German elections of the past 23f.

Much of this stock market was due to the impulse of assets linked to defense. John Authers, Bloomberg columnist, blames him for Merz’s firm commitment to raise 200,000 million in emergency military expenses, although this priority contains several draft setbacks. In essence, two: the complexity of closing the government agreement and another, of the State, the prohibition of incurring a structural deficit of more than 0.35% of GDP without federal emergency motives without having the support of two thirds of the Bundestag.

It is the norm known as “debt brake”, according to a constitutional amendment introduced by the tripartite of Sholz, which will require the express support of third parties, outside the CDU-CSU and the SPD, in case they formalize its black and red concordat.

The support of the markets to Germany is also supported in the stock market escalation of the European and medium capitalization European companies, in the punishment of the technological ones of Deepseek, the Chinese rival of Chatgpt, or in the uncertainty that reigns among investors for collateral damage and the indefinition of US features of the US. A salad to which the sudden cuts of federal expenses that models Elon Musk and that are reconfiguring the economic and political diplomacy of the greatest power of the planet are added.

The Bloomberg analyst explains it descriptively: Rheinmetalll, the greatest German weapons manufacturer (owner of the Spanish Expal) “has shown a growing boom in the Dax, as the Trumpist rhetoric demanded more military disbursements to its transatlantic partners” and, while the doge, the office directed by the richest man in the world, “” German of the old weapons industry exceeded Tesla in stock preferences. In his opinion, Vance, on his lightning trip to Munich, also contributed to this hatching of the German and European defense values.

Get used to the recession

However, the underlying problem is German industrial and economic atony. Carsten Brzeski, head of macroeconomic investigation in ING, highlights that the highest GDP of the euro carries two exercises in red numbers and that the confidence indicator of the prestigious IFO Institute of the country “does not offer any initial incentive” to the future government. His last reading speaks of “stagnant activity.” The consensus of private analysts places the return to the path of the economic vigor of Germany in 2026, despite the fact that, despite the divergences between Metz and Scholz in fiscal, energy, investment or financial matters, “the emergency for stimulating dynamism invites a rapid government formation and the adoption of immediate structural reforms.”

Even skipping some old taboos, such as his everlasting rejection of the mutualization of debt between monetary partners. The Eurobons that Mario Draghi suggests to endorse extraordinary expenses in innovation, industrial reconversion and defense could be a reality under a conservative cabinet. Timo Lochocki, researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), considers it “feasible if funds linked to the technological career” and artificial intelligence, which Berlin qualifies as an essential lever for the takeoff of its productivity and the acquisition of a greater global competitive muscle, would be included in them.

The same occurs with the “Redobed bet” of Mertz for the return to “a two -speed Europe” that selects the partners who wish to move forward in the “economic modernization” of the club. It would be another accelerator to combat the “constitutional brake of the debt”, added to Draghi’s recommendations of perfecting the internal market, reducing the energy invoice and unifying capital markets with industrial and business value chains capable of rivaling with the US and China.

Joachim Nagel, president of Bundesbank, shares the diagnosis of productivity. “It is a paradox” in the case of the European locomotive, but “Germany faces persistent winds against”, in reference to US tariffs, which will especially punish the German external sector and its car industry, and needs “urgent reforms of great caliber” in its labor market, its tax map, its energy model and its growth pattern.

Trump threatens to penalize EU for its rules on sustainable investments

Roland Berger, from the German-American Institute, puts the finger on the sore: Germany still depends on mechanical industries, engineering and chemical companies more than a century ago, without having achieved a digital, biotechnological or AI transition. It has been relegated in the technological career regarding American bigtechs -apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta or Tesla, the so -called seven magnificent ones-, or Chinese (Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, Didi or Huawei, among others), without fostering startups or unicorns -compañia to the stock market- at the same rate as the US or China.