Germany | Security concerns struck: Germany blocked Volkswagen’s sales to China

Germany’s the government blocked the sale of Volkswagen’s gas turbine operations to a Chinese company on Wednesday, reports news agency Reuters. The ministers cited security reasons.

It was about Volkswagen’s MAN Energy Solutions unit, which was to be sold to the Chinese state-owned CSIC Longjiang company. The deal was announced in June 2023, but authorities began investigating the matter in September, Reuters reports.

The Chinese company belongs to the larger China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

Some politicians in Germany are worried that China might use gas turbines for warships rather than for civilian purposes, Reuters reports.

The country’s interior minister appealed to “security reasons”, the economy minister to the protection of technologies important to “public order”.

MAN Energy Solutions said that it respects the decision and will reconsider its turbine operations.

In Germany, the Ministry of Economy can review and block transactions that are considered to have an impact on national security, Reuters reports.

Germany and the EU have tried to reduce the risks arising from economic ties with China.