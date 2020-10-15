Secret military exercises to develop the combat use of nuclear weapons were held in Germany, writes Bild…

According to the newspaper, the German air force and NATO allies participated in the exercises at the Nerfenich airbase. Fighter-bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons were used, and their main goal was to practice the defense of Germany using atomic bombs.

It is noted that now the risk of nuclear war is high, especially against the backdrop of the US withdrawal from the arms control agreements.

Donald Trump said this week that Russia and China are jealous of the latest American weapons. Washington also offered to extend START-3 in exchange for freezing nuclear arsenals. The Russian Foreign Ministry considered the initiative unacceptable.

Earlier, the Pentagon promised to show Russia “the full power of nuclear modernization” by 2030.