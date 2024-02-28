The German Air Force scrambled fighter jets because of the Russian Il-20M aircraft near Helsinki

The German Air Force scrambled fighter jets due to the detection of a Russian Il-20M. A military reconnaissance aircraft was spotted near Helsinki.

According to the German Air Force, the incident occurred on February 26. A rapid reaction force was raised by Germany in Laage (the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in northern Germany). A Russian Il-20M without a declared flight plan was spotted by German Eurofighters southeast of Helsinki.

Visual contact was established with the Russian aircraft, after which the operation was completed without incident.

Russian Il-20M was escorted by European fighters

Later on the page of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces on the social network X (formerly Twitter) a video has appeared in which you can see a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft accompanied by a multirole fighter of the French Aerospace Forces (VKS). The footage also contains excerpts from the pilots' conversations.

Photo: @Team_Luftwaffe

The report noted that French Mirage 2000-5 combat aircraft were scrambled on alert to intercept a Russian Il-20M near the borders of Estonia. “The goal: to protect the airspace of our Baltic allies,” the French army explained.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not report the flight of the Russian reconnaissance aircraft and did not comment on the information that appeared from the German Air Force and the French Armed Forces. Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that all flights of Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

Germany scrambled Eurofighters on January 30

Such incidents are not uncommon, especially in the Baltic Sea region. Thus, a month earlier, the German Air Force also reported that it had scrambled Eurofighter fighters because of a Russian military aircraft. According to the German side, the Russian Air Force plane was flying without a transponder signal in international airspace near the German island of Rügen, located in the Baltic Sea near the border with Poland.

In addition, in January, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces twice reported that military aircraft of the country and its allies had taken to the skies. The first time this information appeared was on January 13, the second time on January 23. The reason for Warsaw’s concern was the increased activity of Russian aviation, which it associated with “the intention to strike at the territory of Ukraine.”