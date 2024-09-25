Germany, Scholz increasingly at risk: the latest blow comes from the Greens

Olaf Scholz is increasingly in crisis in Germanyto the many problems of his government linked to the economy that is not growing and to the latest case of UniCredit who is trying to climb Commerbanknow the move of the Greensa party that is part of its governing majority, the entire board of directors resigned. The Ricarda leaders announced it – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano Long and Omid Nouripourwho will remain in office only until the next party congress, scheduled for November. “We have come to a conclusion: a new beginning is needed“, said Nouripour. “We take responsibility for act in the best interests of the party“, Lang added in a post on X.

In two out of three Länder they are even remained outside the regional parliamentwhile in Saxony they got in by the skin of their teeth thanks to a paltry 5.1% of the votes. “The election result on Sunday in Brandenburg testify the deepest crisis our party has faced in the last ten years“, Nouripour stressed at a press conference in Berlin. Ricarda Lang echoed him: the election of a new board should be a “fundamental element for the strategic realignment of this party”, she explained. The internal shake-up within the Greens, in fact, it could also have consequences on the current majority. Even if it seems to be mainly projected towards the federal elections of 2025. The German environmental party needs a drastic change of direction. According to Der Spiegel, Franziska Brantner and Andreas Audretsch or Felix Banaszak would be in pole position as new party leaders.