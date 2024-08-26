German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday (26) during a visit to the city of Solingen, in the west of the country, that he feels “anger” towards Islamists who do not accept “peaceful coexistence”. The chancellor’s statement comes days after a terrorist attack in the city that resulted in the death of three people.

During his visit to Solingen, Scholz laid flowers at the site of the terrorist attack and announced new measures to reduce the risk of something similar happening again.

“I feel angry,” the chancellor said, referring to Islamists who do not agree to live “peacefully.” “This is terrorism, terrorism against all of us and our way of life. This is something we cannot get used to and will never tolerate,” Scholz said of the attack.

The Chancellor was flanked by North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst and Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach.

Scholz spoke about the need to speed up the expulsions of foreigners who do not have the right to stay in Germany and to achieve better control over migration.

“We will have to do everything we can to ensure that those who cannot and are not allowed to stay in Germany are repatriated and deported,” the chancellor said.

On Friday night (23), during a party to celebrate Solingen’s 650th anniversary, a man, whose name has not yet been revealed, began attacking participants with a knife, killing three people and injuring several others. Police said they arrested a 26-year-old Syrian who they consider responsible for the attack and who has been placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

On Saturday (24), the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack and said, in a statement, that it was carried out by one of its soldiers who “attacked Christians to avenge the deaths of Muslims in Palestine and elsewhere”.

According to reports, the Syrian who was detained should have already been deported to Bulgaria, where he initially requested asylum, but the deportation was not authorized.

Wüst, on behalf of the regional government, said that what happened in this specific case should be investigated. On the other hand, he asked that the attack not be exploited “politically”.

“What this city [Solingen] “What we need is peace of mind to face what happened. When we come across something like this, the question always arises: why? And we, political leaders, have to ask ourselves what we should do,” he said.

Wüst insisted on the need to speed up the expulsion process for people living illegally in the country and to prevent certain types of individuals from entering Germany. He also said that it should be studied whether security agencies do not need more skills and tools to combat terrorism.

Right-wing groups in Germany criticized the Scholz government after the attack, attributing it to the country’s lack of control over its borders.