Reitz: Orban-Putin meeting disproved the West’s strategy for negotiations with Russia

The meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin has refuted the thesis of Western politicians that it is impossible to negotiate with Russia, Focus magazine chief correspondent Ulrich Reitz reported on YouTube.

According to him, the European Union (EU) is irritated because it “had great difficulty agreeing on a common strategy that says there is no alternative to military support for Ukraine.” According to Reitz, Western politicians agreed to this under the leadership of the United States as the leading power of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Despite this, Orban, “in defiance of command,” went to Russia and met with Putin, while EU representatives categorically deny the possibility of negotiations with the country’s president, the journalist noted.

“For the first time now, what the Europeans claimed is being refuted – it is natural and obvious that it is possible to talk with Putin,” he summed up.

Orban previously said that the conflict in Ukraine could lead to the division of the world into blocs. He stressed that Budapest seeks to maintain open, peaceful and dynamic economic relations with all states.