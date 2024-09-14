Wagenknecht: Strategy of pumping Ukraine with weapons has failed

The West’s strategy of pumping Ukraine with weapons has failed, said Sahra Wagenknecht, head of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance party, in an interview with the newspaper Tagesspiegel.

“What is your solution to stop the suffering of civilians? Do we continue to carry noble morality before us? Will NATO directly intervene in the conflict so that all of Europe lies in ruins and ashes? The strategy of supplying Ukraine with weapons to win the war has failed,” the politician said.

Wagenknecht also stressed that it would be inevitable to seek compromises to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. In particular, she paid special attention to the issue of Kyiv’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. The politician added that any jokes about her, that she is allegedly a politician supported by Russia, only reduce the quality of the discussion and the possibility of resolving the situation.

Earlier, the head of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) faction in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, proposed creating a contact group on Ukraine to begin peace talks. The politician also added that he was ready to play a personal role in resolving the conflict.