Tel Aviv is tried by the International Court of Justice for the crime of “genocide”; complaint was filed by South Africa

The German government issued statement this Friday (January 12, 2024) rejecting the accusation of “genocide” made by South Africa against Israel before the ICJ (International Court of Justice).

In a statement, the country's spokesperson, Stefen Hebestreiot, says that the complaint “has no basis” and that Germany will intervene to defend Israel.

“The federal government firmly and expressly rejects the charge of genocide that has now been brought against Israel at the International Court of Justice. This accusation has no basis whatsoever.”declared Hebestreiot.

This Friday (12 January), the ICJ held the 2nd day of a public hearing to analyze the accusation made by South Africa that Israel had participated in “acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza”.

Germany declares that “Israel has defended itself against Hamas’ inhumane attack” and that, therefore, South Africa's accusation is unfounded. The European country considers itself “particularly committed to the Genocide Convention because of Germany’s history in the Holocaust”.

The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide is a human rights treaty adopted by the General Assembly of the UN (United Nations Organization). Created shortly after the Second World War, after the Holocaust, the treaty represents the international community's commitment to ensuring that crimes of genocide are not repeated.

According to the UN, the 19 articles of the commitment stipulate the duty of the 153 States that have ratified or acceded to the Convention to prevent and punish the crime of genocide.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and thanked Berlin for his decision. “Your position on the side of the truth moves all the citizens of Israel”, said the Israeli prime minister. The information is from the newspaper Times of Israel.

Read the full statement from the German government:

“On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists brutally attacked, tortured, killed and kidnapped innocent people in Israel. Hamas' goal is to wipe out Israel. Since then, Israel has defended itself against Hamas' inhumane attack.

“Given Germany’s history and the crime against humanity of the Shoah, the federal government considers itself particularly committed to the Genocide Convention. This convention is a central instrument of international law to implement 'never again'. We firmly oppose political instrumentalization.

“We know that different countries evaluate Israel's operation in Gaza differently. However, the federal government firmly and expressly rejects the charge of genocide that has now been brought against Israel at the International Court of Justice. This accusation has no basis whatsoever.

“The federal government supports the International Court of Justice, as it has done for many decades. The federal government intends to intervene as a third party in the main hearing.”

