German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that the activity of expelled Russian diplomats was “not in line with their diplomatic status” | Photo: EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

The German Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday (1st) that the purpose of the expulsion of diplomats from Russia that Berlin recently ordered was to “reduce the presence of intelligence services” of the Kremlin in the country.

The folder claimed that “the activity of these people was not in line with their diplomatic status” and that it had been in contact with Moscow on the matter in recent weeks.

“Unlike the members representing Russia in Germany, our colleagues [diplomatas alemães em Moscou] have always been concerned to behave in accordance with their diplomatic status,” claimed the German Foreign Ministry.

In April, Russia ordered more than 20 German diplomats to leave the country as a retaliatory measure against Berlin. According to information from the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, 50 Russian diplomats had been expelled from Germany.

It was the first time Berlin had given an official justification for expelling diplomats from Russia. Relations between the two countries, which were previously tight due to Germany’s dependence on Russian gas, deteriorated after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, as Germany imposed sanctions on Russia and has been helping Kiev militarily.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed in April that Berlin “continues to aggressively demolish the entire system of Russian-German relations”.