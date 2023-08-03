The last day of the round of 16 ended with surprising results. Germany drew against South Korea and was left out of the Women’s World Cup. In parallel, Morocco beat Colombia by the slightest difference and the two teams managed to get a place among the best 16.

Day of surprises in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. For the first time in their participation in the tournament, Germany was eliminated in the initial phase after drawing 1-1 with South Korea. The two-time world champion was left with just three points and finished third in the Group H table.

At the Suncorp Stadium in the Australian city of Brisbane, Germany wanted to get a win, but started behind with a goal from Cho So-Hyun that came out at full speed and finished off the German goal. In minute 6 the game was complicated for the Europeans with a goal against.

The Germans wanted to react and turn the result around. The goal only came until minute 42, when one of the figures of the black and white team, Alexandra Popp, found a ball in the air and launched a cross header.

Germany drew against South Korea 0-0 and was left out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. © Dan Peled / Reuters

The two teams went into a draw at half time. In the last 45 minutes, Germany sought victory by all means, but the South Koreans managed to defend the barrage of attacks from the Europeans. A 1-1 final gave only one point to each team and the Germans were not enough to enter the round of 16.

Morocco defeats Colombia 1-0 and achieves a historic qualification to the round of 16

In the Australian city of Perth, Morocco and Colombia sought to take the three points in a fundamental match to define the positions of Group H. Total joy was taken by the Moroccans in their World Cup debut, qualifying for the round of 16. While the Colombians were left with a disappointment when they were defeated 1-0, but they managed to go first to the group of the best 16.

Morocco qualified for the round of 16 after beating Colombia 1-0. © Colin Murty/AFP

Morocco started with greater drive and control of the ball. At 12 minutes into the game, the Africans already had three shots on target. Colombia, on the other hand, found it difficult to connect between the different lines of play. She could not find ideas to approach the bow.

The first part showed two teams that were fighting for the ball and wanted to show their superiority. But neither of them could create unbalancing options.

The clearest for Colombia came after a ball reached Linda Caicedo. The Real Madrid player overflowed down the wing and launched a cross that connected with Leicy Santos, from Atlético de Madrid, who failed to land a well-placed header.

The goal would come on the edge of the first half and from the penalty spot. The América de Cali defender pushed Cae Jraidi in the area and the referee did not hesitate to charge the offence. The person in charge of the collection was Fatima Tagnaout, who threw the ball to the far post of the Colombian goal.

The tricolor goalkeeper, Catalina Pérez, saved the shot. However, the ball was quickly recovered by the Moroccans who sent the ball back into the box and player Anissa Lahmari shot the ball into the net.

Morocco left with a golden advantage at half time, which partially classified it to the round of 16. While Colombia needed to react to ensure the leadership of the group.

Colombia qualified first in Group H despite losing to Morocco, © Luisa González / Reuters

In the second half, the tricolor came in with more ideas and tried to go on the attack. In minute 58, Colombia arrived with the clearest. Caicedo connected with the captain of the South Americans, Daniela Montoya, who controlled the ball in the area and shot on goal. But goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi reacted in time. The ball was served to Lorena Bedoya who launched a mid-range shot that went wide.

Colombia had another clear one at the feet of Mayra Ramírez, who tried to define from the side of the goal, but the ball hit the post.

The coffee makers failed to convert and Morocco held firm on defense. The ‘Lionesses of the Atlas’ ended the game with tears in their eyes, having achieved a historic qualification to the round of 16.

News in development…