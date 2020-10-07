Still recovering in Berlin, Alexei Navalny has been able to speak to these representatives of the United Nations in recent days, according to our information.

The Alexei Navalny affair is far from over. The Russian opponent was heard for several hours by Agnès Callamard, a UN rapporteur, along with another rapporteur whose name is not known, according to his French lawyer William Bourdon.

A fierce critic of Vladimir Putin’s regime, Alexeï Navalny fell seriously ill on August 20 on board a plane in Siberia, while he was campaigning for local and regional polls. Transferred to Germany, he was treated in a hospital in Berlin and is currently recovering in the German capital.

Several laboratories, in particular French, German and Swedish, analyzed samples taken from Alexeï Navalny and concluded to poisoning by a neurotoxic agent of the Novichok type. The OPCW also confirmed on Tuesday the use of this substance.