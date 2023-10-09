The German Government indicated that, at the moment, it has no plans to carry out evacuation flights from Israel.

The reason behind this decision is that commercial airlines continue to operate in the region and there are viable options to leave the country by land. At the same time, he guaranteed that he will provide all necessary consular assistance to German citizens who are in Israel.

In a regular press conference, Christian Wagner, spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, highlighted that “there are still commercial flights from Israel” and also “other alternatives and routes to leave Israel by land.” The German consular service is providing information and advice on these options.

Wagner emphasized that the German diplomatic mission in Israel is actively using its social networks to provide information, has created a frequently asked questions section on its website and has strengthened its telephone support services. In addition, he urged German citizens to register in the electronic register of Germans abroad as an additional means of direct communication.

The spokesperson noted that over the weekend, the number of German citizens registered in Israel increased to approximately 4,500 people. However, the actual number of Germans and dual nationals in the Asian country is believed to be much higher.

Regarding reports about German citizens who could be in the hands of Hamas, Wagner declined to comment on individual cases “in order to protect those affected.” However, admitted that it is likely that among those kidnapped there were people with German citizenship or dual nationality, describing the situation as “very confusing.”



The media reported over the weekend on the case of Shani Louk, a 22-year-old girl who, according to her mother, appeared unconscious, practically naked and injured in a video that circulated on social media.

The footage showed Shani surrounded by terrorists in a celebratory mood. Despite living in Israel, both she and her mother are originally from Ravensburg, in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, according to the newspaper ‘Bild’.

In addition, the media mentioned above mentioned the case of Doron Katz-Asher, who was kidnapped along with her two daughters, ages three and five, as well as her grandmother. Doron’s husband, Yoni Asher, confirmed that both his wife and her mother hold German passports.

Meanwhile, a ‘Welt’ correspondent reported that the relatives of a 22-year-old Berlin woman who had been reported missing contacted her to inform her that her lifeless body had been found.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.