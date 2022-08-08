The German government ruled out the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in order to overcome the crisis

Germany ruled out the possibility of launching the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in order to resolve the situation with gas shortages. On Monday, August 8, reports TASS with reference to the official representative of the German Cabinet, Steffen Hebestreit.

“I say yes, it is [правительство ФРГ] rules it out,” he said.

According to him, the coming months will be difficult for Germany, and the reduction of Russian gas supplies to the country is a challenge. Hebeshtreit also stressed that against this background, the German government has taken a number of measures to avoid a difficult situation, including the construction of regasification terminals for receiving liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In July, the heads of seven cities in German Rügen wrote an appeal to the regional and federal governments of Germany with a request to launch Nord Stream 2. The heads of city administrations believe that the course of rejection of energy carriers from Russia proposed by the authorities is wrong. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stressed that the highway is not certified and cannot be launched.