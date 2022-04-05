The German Bundeskriminalamt, the German federal police, similar to the American FBI, announced the action on Tuesday. According to the judiciary, it is not yet known who the administrators are.
Hydra Market existed since 2015 and was located on the dark web, a protected part of the internet that can only be reached with special software and which is often used for crime. The platform had more than 19,000 sellers and approximately 17 million customers. They mainly dealt in drugs, stolen data and forged documents. In 2020 alone, more than 1.2 billion euros would have been traded via the network. The site was in Russian.
In addition, the site worked with a so-called ‘bitcoin bank mixer‘, a piece of software that can disguise digital financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies. This makes criminal investigations by authorities considerably more difficult, because the financial path of the money involved in drugs, for example, cannot be traced. In total, the German Bundeskriminalamt seized 543 bitcoins. That virtual money is worth a total of 23.1 million euros.
A banner has been placed on the site that it has been officially closed after a criminal investigation. In addition to Germany, US authorities were also involved in the Hydra Market investigation. In recent years, underground marketplaces have been rolled up more often, such as Silk Road, AlphaBay, and Hansa Market.
