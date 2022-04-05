The German Bundeskriminalamt, the German federal police, similar to the American FBI, announced the action on Tuesday. According to the judiciary, it is not yet known who the administrators are.

Hydra Market existed since 2015 and was located on the dark web, a protected part of the internet that can only be reached with special software and which is often used for crime. The platform had more than 19,000 sellers and approximately 17 million customers. They mainly dealt in drugs, stolen data and forged documents. In 2020 alone, more than 1.2 billion euros would have been traded via the network. The site was in Russian.