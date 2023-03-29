Not the Eiffel Tower but the Brandenburger Tor is the backdrop for the first state visit of King Charles and his wife Camilla. The Germans, fond of royals, roll out the red carpet for the British royals. “Their arrival is also a sign that the relationship between the UK and the EU is rapidly improving.”

France actually had the honor of being the first to officially receive the British royal couple. But President Emmanuel Macron did not dare to receive 74-year-old Charles and his 75-year-old wife last week. Imagine if wracked protesters, enraged by France’s raising of the retirement age, disrupted the royal tea party at the Palace of Versailles? Too much risk. So this state visit was postponed and Germany gets the honor of emphasizing the good relationship between the two countries for three days.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier calls it an 'important European gesture' that Charles will travel to our eastern neighbors before his coronation on 6 May. Steinmeier is right. In recent years, the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union has been quite cloudy due to all the Brexit troubles. But the current British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is blowing a different wind through 10 Downing Street than his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. They were tough Brexiteers," says historian and Anglophile Harry de Paepe.

According to De Paepe, Sunak thinks it is important to strengthen the ties between his country and Europe again. “Then it is not surprising that the government, in consultation with Charles, chooses the most important EU countries to visit first. His mother Elizabeth chose countries from the British Commonwealth to be the first to honor with a state visit. That is different now, the arrival of Charles and Camilla is a sign that the relationship between the UK and the EU is rapidly improving. They need each other.”

Fans of the British royal family at the Brandenburg Gate, where Charles and Camilla were received with military honours. © AP



According to Hanco Jürgens, research assistant at the Germany Institute Amsterdam, the British royals are extremely popular in Germany. “Queen Elizabeth was received like a superstar and her son Charles is also loved. He has visited the country more than thirty times, not surprising because the Windsors still have a lot of family living there. They are, so to speak, just as German as the Oranges. Maybe even more.”

Charles is therefore a kind of distant relative. His surname is Mountbatten-Windsor. Mountbatten is the surname of his father Prince Philip. Philip's father came from the German noble family Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg. When Philip took British citizenship in 1947 through marriage to Eliszabeth, he chose his mother's surname; Alice of Battenberg. That family name was changed in 1917 in the British translation Mountbatten.

House Hanover

On his mother’s side, King Charles’s German roots go much deeper: from 1714 to 1901, only regents from the House of Hanover sat on the British throne. The death of Queen Victoria in 1901 ended Hanoverian supremacy, but not German influence over the British royal dynasty. Victoria was married in 1840 to the German Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. From that moment on, the royal family called itself Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. King George ordered another name change in 1917 due to domestic political pressure and a nationwide distaste for Germany during the First World War. The royal house now called itself Windsor, after Windsor Castle.



"Charles will address the Bundestag (German parliament, ed.) on Thursday in German. He doesn't speak it as without an accent as his father Prince Philip, but it is certainly easy to understand", laughs Harry de Paepe. According to him, the state visit is also important to radiate European unity over the struggle in Ukraine. ,,Charles also visits Ukrainian refugees in Germany, that is conscious. Both countries want to show how important they consider the joint position against the Russians and for Ukraine. And there are also gains to be made in the economic field for both Germany and the UK. Look at cooperation in the automotive industry, for example."

The Windsors are staying in class. After their busy day schedule, the couple can relax in the royal suite of the hotel Adlon in Berlin. When they open the curtains, they look out on the Brandenburg Gate. The Queen also stayed here during her visits in 2004 and 2015. The state visit will run until Friday.

Ceremony for Charles and Camilla at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. ©AFP



