It is at least 34 injured, including two seriouslythe balance of one train collision on a roller coaster at the Legoland amusement park in Gunzburg, in southern Germany, about 100 kilometers from Munich. The news agency Dpa reports, citing the police. Three helicopters, rescuers and firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident.

The crash occurred after a roller coaster train braked and a second collided with it. The injured suffered, among other things, bruises and abrasions according to police reports. According to a spokesperson for Legoland, the incident occurred during the Dragon Fire ride.