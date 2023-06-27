Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Germany | Right-wing populists won their first local elections, researchers see the result as a warning

June 27, 2023
According to the latest polls, the support of the right-wing populist AfD is at 20 percent. The figure has doubled from a year ago.

Right-wing populist The Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party won the German local elections for the first time on Sunday, when the AfD candidate Robert Sesselmann was elected with 52.8 percent of the vote as the head of the Sonneberg district.

The news agency AFP and a British newspaper report on the matter, among others The Guardian.

Although Sonneberg, with its 57,000 inhabitants, is one of the smallest counties in Germany, the election victory of the AfD is considered revolutionary and historic in Germany. It is expected to strengthen the influence of the anti-immigration party, especially in eastern Germany, where state elections will be held next year.

Political analysts see the recent election result as a warning to the established parties, who in turn called it a turning point for democracy.

Vice President of the International Auschwitz Committee Christoph Heubner described the result as a “sad day” for Sonneberg, Germany and democracy.

“The majority of voters have turned their backs on democracy and have consciously decided to support the extreme right-wing, Nazi-dominated extermination party,” commented Heubner.

Germany’s intelligence service has classified AfD’s Thuringian branch as a far-right group. The county of Sonneberg is located in Thuringia.

The latest according to polls, AfD’s support is around 20 percent. The number has doubled since last year and is now roughly the same as the Social Democrats (SPD) in government. The support of the conservative opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), is 26 percent.

AfD is a party originally founded in 2013 by anti-EU academics. Currently, the party opposes, among other things, immigration and the “Islamization of Germany” and is critical of supporting Ukraine. It has taken a stand on, for example, energy policy by criticizing the so-called green transition, and in the corona crisis the party joined the front of vaccine critics and opponents of restrictions.

The AfD got its first representatives in the German Bundestag, or parliament, in 2017. Currently, the AfD holds 83 seats out of the slightly more than 700-member Bundestag.

