Germany Right: Germany violated EU nitrogen oxide emission limits for several years

However, emissions violations have decreased significantly since 2016. The ruling of the European Court of Justice covers the years 2010–2016.

Germany repeatedly violated EU air pollution limits, the European Court of Justice said on Thursday. According to the news agency Reuters.

According to a ruling by the European Court of Justice, from 2010 to 2016, Germany dumped EU nitrogen oxide emission limits in 26 different regions, including Berlin, Stuttgart and Munich.

Case referred the matter to the European Court of Justice by the European Commission. Following the decision, Germany is obliged to comply with the restrictions imposed at the risk of financial penalties.

Since 2016, most German regions have complied with the restrictions. According to Reuters, this has been helped by measures to reduce car emissions and traffic solutions, such as new speed limits and the shift to lower-emission buses.

In By 2020, six German cities exceeded their emission limits by 40 micrograms of nitric oxide per cubic meter, Reuters says, based on statistics from the German administration. Six cities are not very many, at least compared to the situation in 2016, when there were 90 German cities that violated the emission limits.

Munich and Stuttgart were among the most polluting cities last year, as they were in 2016.

Air pollution have declined in Europe, but remain the biggest climate and environmental health risk in Europe. Long-term exposure can result in diabetes, lung disease and cancer, according to Reuters, for example.

According to the European Environment Agency, EU countries’ nitrogen oxide emissions have more than halved since 2009, but in 2018 they were still the cause of some 54,000 premature deaths.

In the past, the European Court of Justice has ruled against similar nitrogen oxide pollution, at least in France and the United Kingdom. According to Reuters, Hungary, Sweden and Italy have also violated the emission limits.