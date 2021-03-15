Today, Monday, Germany revealed the reasons for stopping vaccination With a vaccine AstraZeneca, the new anti-corona virus.

The German Minister of Health, Jens Young, announced that his country’s suspension of vaccination against Corona using the AstraZeneca vaccine was attributed to seven cases of blood clots.

“This has happened in very rare cases,” the minister added.

And the Ministry of Health announced, earlier today, Monday, the suspension of vaccination with the British-Swedish company vaccine, as a precaution due to news of cases of clots in brain veins linked in time to vaccination.

“So far, there are seven reported cases related to such clotting in the brain veins, among the more than 1.6 million vaccinations with the” AstraZeneca “vaccine that have been administered in Germany,” Young said.

He said that the matter is related to “very little risk, but if it is actually related to vaccination, it will be related to a higher than average risk.”

Young men continued by saying that the recommendations of the Powell-Ehrlich Institute indicate the necessity of undergoing medical care in the event that the person vaccinated feels uncomfortable for more than four days after the vaccination, such as strong or persistent headaches or the occurrence of skin bleeding in the form of spots.

According to the “Robert Koch Institute”, the number of “AstraZeneca” vaccine doses that were used in Germany until yesterday reached 1.65 million, the vast majority of which were used as a first dose, with the exception of a few hundreds that were given as a second dose.

Young men stated that the suspension applies to all subsequent vaccinations.

It is now the turn of the European Medicines Agency, which is working on a new evaluation of the vaccine. The German minister stated that he is counting on the agency to “make its decision in an ideal manner, this week.”

In the event that the vaccine is still authorized to circulate, it will be used in the vaccination campaign.