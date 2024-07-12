AfD MP Schmidt: US plans to use Germany as a springboard against Russia

Washington intends to use Germany as a springboard for further escalation in relations with Russia, said Yevgeny Schmidt, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, writes RIA News.

According to him, the party will oppose such plans. According to the politician, the US plans to deploy long-range missiles on the territory of Germany from 2026 are another round of escalation and confrontation between the US and Russia.

Schmidt specified that Washington is using German soil as a springboard. “The American so-called partners are simply using it for further escalation, drawing us directly into their aggressive plans against the Russian Federation,” he said.

Reuters previously reported that the United States intends to begin deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026.