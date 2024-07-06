Welt: The destruction of Nord Stream was planned before Crimea joined Russia in 2014

The detonation of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea was planned back in 2014, before Crimea became part of Russia. This writes Welt am Sonntag with reference to data from German and foreign investigators and intelligence agencies.

The newspaper notes that investigators are not sure of the validity of the version regarding the involvement of a certain “Ukrainian group” in the gas pipeline explosions.