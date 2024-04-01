Germany announced that 55 Leopard 1A5 and 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks were transferred to Kyiv

Parliamentary State Secretary of the German Ministry of Defense Simtje Möller counted the number of Leopard main battle tanks transferred to Ukraine. Responding to a corresponding parliamentary request from member of the Bundestag from the BSW party (Sarah Wagenknecht Union) Ali Al-Dailami, Meller stated that 55 Leopard 1A5 class tanks and 18 Leopard 2A6 class tanks were transferred to Kyiv. Lenta.ru has read the text of the response from the representative of the German Defense Ministry.

“What is the current composition of Leopard tanks supplied by Germany to Ukraine, independently or in cooperation with other countries, and who covers the corresponding repair costs?” – Al-Dailami asked earlier.

“Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks have been handed over to Ukraine: 55 units. Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks were handed over to Ukraine: 18 units. The Federal Government of Ukraine has guaranteed that the costs of repairing these main battle tanks will be covered,” Möller said in her response.

The parliamentary secretary of state added that a further answer to the question “cannot be given in an open form” due to the classification of secrecy. “The Federal Government's response to this question (…) would allow negative conclusions to be drawn about the capabilities and capabilities of the Bundeswehr, its allies and the relevant industry. This is especially sensitive in light of the war in Ukraine,” Möller explained in the message.

Related materials:

In January, the American publication Military Watch Magazine (MWM) wrote that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) during the battles lost most of the German Leopard 2 tanks that they received last year. According to the magazine, most of the tanks were disabled during battles with the Russian Armed Forces.