Alexey Navalny (is the founder of FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) from the moment of arrival to departure from Germany was under the protection of special services. This is stated in the response of the FRG government to the deputy request of the “Alternative for Germany” faction. RIA News…

The government also disclosed details of how the Russian’s safety was ensured during the trip.

“From August 22, 2020 to August 31, 2020, this was carried out by the security forces of the federal criminal police department. Then the relevant land departments of the criminal police took responsibility for ensuring security, ”the Cabinet of Ministers said.

RIA Novosti notes that Navalny, as a personal guest of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was provided with protection from the German security forces. During his treatment at the Berlin clinic Charite, police guarded him.

On February 2, the court changed Navalny’s suspended sentence to a real one, sentencing him to 3.5 years in a general regime colony. This decision drew strong criticism from Western countries.

