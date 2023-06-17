Deutsche Wellei

06/16/2023 – 7:33 pm

Objects are used in rituals by the Kogi people and date back to 600 years ago, before the arrival of the Spaniards in the Latin country. They were acquired by a German ethnologist at the beginning of the last century and taken to Europe. The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, in Germany, this Friday (16/06) returned to Colombia two masks of the indigenous kogi people.

The wooden objects are highly revered by the Latin country’s kogi mountain people, and their return is the latest chapter in a series of cultural restitutions across Germany.

The kogi only make this type of mask for the foundation of temples. They are used in ritual dancing and singing and, according to traditional beliefs, should only be handled by a “mamo”, the traditional priests of the kogi.

Both masks are priceless. According to experts, they date back to 600 years ago, that is, they predate the arrival of the Spaniards in the country. These are the Mask of the Sun (Mama Uakai) and the Great Mask of the Sun (Mama Nuikukui Uaka).

The masks were acquired by the German ethnologist Konrad Theodor Preuss, who carried out research in Colombia between 1913 and 1919. He took 700 objects to Germany, of which more than 400 are in the Ethnological Museum in Berlin – as was the case with the two masks now returned. Other objects were destroyed during World War II.

“Mindset Shift”

The decision to return the masks follows years of negotiations between the two countries, with an official request from Colombia last year. The delivery took place in Berlin, in the presence of Colombian President Gustavo Petro and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“I am pleased to be able to return these two masks. They are sacred to the kogi. They must be there,” Steinmeier said.

“The extent to which kogi live in harmony with nature impressed me a lot. This comeback is part of a mindset shift. Only by breaking free from the colonial-era thinking parameters can we solve humanity’s problems,” she added.

Petro, in turn, said that the kogi and ancestral peoples in general teach us about the harmony between nature and humanity.

“After more than a hundred years, two objects sacred to the Kogi people will return to the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta,” said Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva,

“This milestone and the future returns of pieces belonging to the cultural heritage of indigenous peoples and the Colombian nation open the doors to a deepening of scientific relations between our nations in which respect for the worldview and knowledge of the original peoples is recognized”, added.’

cultural restitutions

Governments and museums in Europe and North America have increasingly tried to resolve disputes over artifacts that were taken during colonial times.

Last year, Germany and Nigeria signed an agreement that paved the way for hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes to be returned. These objects were taken from Africa by a British colonial expedition over 120 years ago.

At the beginning of the month, the fossil of the Brazilian dinosaur Ubirajara jubatus, which would have been illegally taken to Germany in 1995, was also returned to Brazil.

le (EFE, DPA, AP)
























