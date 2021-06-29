Germany restricted arrivals from Portugal since Tuesday to try to contain the spread of the delta variant. The criticisms of the tourism sector and travelers have been of no use, and the reproach of the European Commission, which reminded Berlin that the measure violates the agreement of the 27 to facilitate mobility within the Schengen area during the summer.

From midnight on Tuesday, only people with German nationality or residence permit can enter Germany from Portugal. In addition, they must keep a mandatory 14-day quarantine, regardless of whether they are fully immunized or show a negative PCR. Portugal has begun to be considered as a country at risk due to a dangerous variant.

The German government, headed by Chancellor Angela Merkel, has been asking its partners for more stringent measures for travelers from third countries for weeks. But the member states most dependent on tourism, such as Spain, Greece and Italy, have ignored these messages for the need to revive their economies with the help of British tourists. The Foreign Minister, Helge Braun, went so far as to assure that Germany’s “weak point” in the fight against the coronavirus are the “countries in Europe that do not have” the appropriate restrictions.

Reservations and cancellations



Berlin’s decision has immediate repercussions on the tourism market. Reservations for Portugal have slowed and cancellations increased. And new measures by Germany, which updates its list of risk areas every Friday, could be a blow to the community partners most dependent on tourism.

Currently no Spanish community is considered a risk area due to a dangerous variant, but five regions appear as risk areas (Andalusia, Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja and Ceuta).

Germany is trying with these restrictions to maintain the positive trend of the pandemic, which after more than half a year of strong restrictions has left behind the second and third waves. The cumulative incidence in the last seven days stands at 5.4 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. On the other hand, 54.0% of the population (44.8 million people) have received at least the first dose and 35.8% (29.8 million) already have the full regimen.

The main risk for the German government now comes from the delta variant, more contagious and causing more serious processes, which is on its way to becoming the dominant one in the country. If last week it accounted for 15% of new infections, the Executive estimates that the current rate could be up to 50%.