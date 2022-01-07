The federal government and the executives of the 16 Germanic federated states have agreed this Friday to restrict as much as possible throughout the country access to restaurants, bars and cafeterias due to the increase in coronavirus infections due to the spread of the omicron variant. “We cannot deactivate the alarms for the health system,” Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the end of the meeting with the prime ministers of regional governments. Although the current incidence of the coronavirus in Germany is much lower than that of other European countries with just over 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week, Scholz warned that “in the coming days and weeks we will see much higher figures than what it can be recognized for now ».

The head of the federal government pointed out that, regardless of the incidence of the virus in the different regions, to enter a gastronomic establishment it will be necessary from now on to present a vaccination certificate or to have healed from the disease and the negative result of a test quick of the day, as well as the pertinent personal documentation. Only those who prove to have received the soda vaccination or the third dose are excluded from the presentation of the test. Those people who lack any certificate are strictly prohibited from entering these types of premises. Until now, a double vaccination certificate or having overcome an infection was enough to access bars and restaurants. Those responsible for gastronomic establishments in Germany scrupulously control this documentation and the customer’s personnel.

The heads of the national and regional executive also agreed to ease the rules for quarantines, which until now were dictated for up to 14 days depending on the variant of the virus, the level of vaccination or if the disease had been overcome. In the case of the omicron variant, until now there were no exceptions for the unvaccinated. At the meeting it was decided, however, that people who have received the booster vaccine will from now on be released from all quarantine if they are considered to be in contact with an infected person. For the others, the quarantine or isolation will now end after 10 days. Those who have been infected may also suspend the quarantine if a PCR test is negative after seven days. This is also intended to guarantee the operation of critical infrastructures such as the health system, firefighters or the police. “Quarantine remains an important tool against the disease,” but the easing of isolation times is intended to encourage the campaign for the booster vaccine or soft drink, said North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst.

Vaccination



“Who is not vaccinated threatens his own life,” said Olaf Scholz also in a new appeal to motivate those Germans who continue to refuse to be immunized for various reasons. “Get vaccinated, give you the booster vaccine,” reiterated the Federal Chancellor, who commented that the first dose already offers some protection against the disease. “Whoever has the opportunity should not go, but run to be vaccinated,” stressed the Social Democratic politician.